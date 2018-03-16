EgyptAir to resume Cairo-Moscow flights

Cairo, March 17 (IANS) EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, has announced it will resume direct flights to Russian capital Moscow as of April 12 after more than a two-year halt.

Flights will operate three days a week — on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company, Safwat Musallam, said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came days after Russian Aeroflot airliner announced it will resume regular flights from Moscow to Cairo as of April 11.

Flights between the two countries were suspended after an Airbus A321 plane crashed over the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, 2015, en route from Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh city to St. Petersburg in Russia.

All 224 people on board were killed in the crash.

At the time, Moscow said that the airliner crashed due to a terrorist bomb attack. During his visit to Egypt in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country is ready to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow, pointing out the Russian Federal Security Agency reported that the Russian side can resume air traffic.

