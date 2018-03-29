Egypt’s Sisi discusses military cooperation with Pakistan

Cairo, March 30 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi discussed on Thursday mutual military cooperation with visiting chairman of the Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

In a statement, Sisi and Hayat discussed bilateral relations and boosting military cooperation between the two countries, Xinhua reported.

They also talked about the latest regional developments, mainly war on terror, which is a major challenge for both countries.

On Thursday, Egyptian state media reported that Sisi won 92 percent of the votes in the 2018 presidential election, with 23 million Egyptians voting for him.

Sisi was expected to make an easy win on his sole rival, a little-known politician, for a second four-year term.

–IANS

ahm/