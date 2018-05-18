Egypt’s World Cup preparations boosted by final training camp

Cairo, May 23 (IANS) The Egyptian national team has started itsfinal preparatory camp ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will kick off on June 14 in Russia.

Egypt have been placed in Group A which also features Uruguay, hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The team gathered on Monday night at Cairo International Stadium for their first training session,” the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that all the selected players were available except for one injured player and two others who have commitments with their clubs abroad.

In March, Egypt lost to Portugal and Greece in two friendly matches in the first training camp which was held in Switzerland.

The team will also play other warm-up games before the tournament.

Egypt will play against Kuwait in Kuwait City on May 26, which the EFA considers preparation for their second pool match against Gulf opponents Saudi Arabia.

Egypt will also play against Colombia and Belgium before opening their World Cup match against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg on June 15.

Egypt will then play against Russia four days later before ending the group A game against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

–IANS

ajb/vm