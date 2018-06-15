Eid celebrated across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, June 16 (IANS) Muslims across Uttar Pradesh celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with traditional fervour.

The celebrations were led by Governor Ram Naik who visited the Aishbagh Eidgah here. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Hundreds of devotees prayed at the Eidgah.

Former Indian cricketer Mohd Azharuddin offered prayers at the Eidgah in Moradabad. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan celebrated Eid in his assembly constituency of Rampur.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

