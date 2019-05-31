Eid celebrated in Jharkhand with enthusiasm

Ranchi, June 5 (IANS) Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with enthusiasm across Jharkhand on Wednesday.

In Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh and other districts, thousands of Muslims gathered and offered special prayers, greeted each other and distributed sweets.

The first namaaz was offered at 6.30 a.m. at the Aahle Hadis mosque here.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das greeted the people on the occasion.

–IANS

