Eid celebrated with fervour across India (Roundup)

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Millions of people across the country on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour and gaiety as President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the citizens joy and harmony.

People celebrated Eid, which marks the end of fasting month of Ramadan, by offering prayers, visiting relatives and friends and exchanging greetings and sweets. Many distributed clothes and fruits to the poor.

In Delhi, thousands of Muslims turned up at the Jama Masjid, Makki Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Jamia Milia Islamia, Masjid Faiz-e-Illahi and other mosques to offer Eid prayers before starting their celebrations.

Leaders across the political spectrum shared greetings and offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque. Guests were treated to sheer khorma — special sweet made of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits.

In Mumbai and he rest of Maharashtra, the faithful, clad in their festival finery, congregated at the 600-plus mosques in the city and other parts of the state to offer the special Eid namaaz, in many areas braving heavy rains.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Jama Masjid, instead of the Azad Maidan, on account of rain fears. Besides mosques, homes in many Muslim areas were illuminated and decked up with colourful fairy lights and flowers.

In Uttar Pradesh, too, lakhs of Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour. The celebrations were led by Governor Ram Naik, who visited the Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow. Former Indian cricketer Mohd Azharuddin offered prayers at the Eidgah in Moradabad.

In Telangana, Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgah or open grounds and mosques in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and in other towns. Attired in new clothes and wearing skull caps, men and children thronged Eidgah and mosques since morning.

The biggest congregation was held at Mir Alam Eidgah in Hyderabad. More than two lakh people offered namaz at this historic site.

The shopping for Eid continued throughout the night and till Saturday morning. Markets around historic Charminar in the old city and other parts of Hyderabad were abuzz with shopping.

Other parts of the country including Gujarat, Bihar, Assam and Tamil Nadu too reported Eid celebrations, with prayers and people hugging each other in mosques, marquees, halls and homes, sharing greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak’ and offering each other the Eid dish ‘Sheer-Korma’.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt too prayed for peace, prosperity and love on the occasion. Twitter was abuzz with greetings from the celebrities.

“Eid Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society,” President Kovind tweeted.

“Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” Modi tweeted.

