Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bengal with fervour

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) The Muslim festival of sacrifice — Eid-ul-Azha — was celebrated with religious fervour and joy across West Bengal on Wednesday.

Since morning, people attired in traditional clothes gathered at mosques and also some other locations in the city as well as in districts where Eid congregations have been held for decades.

The biggest turnout was seen on the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani (Red Road) in the state capital Kolkata, where thousands of members of the community offered prayers.

There was another big congregation outside the Nakhoda mosque in the city’s Chitpur area for the special Namaaz. Similar prayer sessions were held in other mosques as well.

After the prayers were over, people hugged and greeted each other in traditional style. Those from other communities also extended wishes to their Muslim friends.

To commemorating the sacrifice by Abraham, goats and sheep were sacrificed on the day. The sacrificed meat was then split into three parts, of which people making sacrifices kept a part for themselves and distributed the rest among relatives and the poor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the occasion.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zoha, let us commit ourselves to the spirit of sharing and brotherhood. My best wishes to all,” she said in a tweet.

Also known as Bakrid or Eid-e-Qurban, it is the second major festival of Muslims.

Heavy security arrangements were made across the city to prevent any breach of peace.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to ensure that there is no slaughter of animals in any open public place.

In fact, Trinamool Lok Sabha member Idris Ali recently had advised people to desist from posting pictures of animal sacrifice on the occasion in the social media, so that the sentiments of no community are hurt.

–IANS

bdc/nir