Eight arrested for selling, consuming heroin in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Kolkata Police arrested eight persons, including three drug dealers, for selling and consuming heroin in the city, an officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Police’s anti-narcotics cell conducted raids at specific points in the city on Thursday night and arrested five youths with 3.5 grams of heroin from south Kolkata’s 75, Sarat Bose Road.

“Five youths — Raunak Jain (23), Raunak Singh (29), Lakshya Agarwal (24), Saion Banerjee (25) and Arghya Kamal Banerjee (25) were arrested while consuming heroin around 11 pm on Thursday.

The seized consignment from the youths is worth around Rs 8000,” the officer said.

Based on the statements by the youths, three drug dealers were arrested from south Kolkata’s S.P. Mukherjee road around 2.30 am on Friday.

“Aman Gupta, Asim Hait and Pritam Patra were arrested near Asutosh College around 2.30 am. They have confessed selling drugs to many city customers including a large number of college students belonging to well-off families in the last three months,” he said.

The eight accused were produced before a court on Friday.

–IANS

mgr/prs