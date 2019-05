Jammu, May 1 (IANS) Eight Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that the accident occurred in Ramban district when the bus carrying BSF troopers overturned in Ramsoo area after the driver lost control.

“The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment,” a source ssaid.

–IANS

