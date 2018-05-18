Eight dead in UP road accident

Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) Eight persons were killed and six others injured when a tractor trolley turned turtle in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The mishap took place in the wee hours on Anoopshahr road when the passengers were on their way to Aligarh.

Senior police and district officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

The deceased have been identified as Waseem Ahmad (25), Mukram Ali (28), Sajid Ali (36), Nasir Hussain (30), Aslam Hussain (23), Abdul Qayyum (50), Kamrul Zama (40) and Sageer (35).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

He asked the district officials to ensure proper and prompt treatment to those injured, a state government spokesman said.

