Dhaka, April 1 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and 26 others injured when a bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district.

A police official said the accident occurred at around 3 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency. Six victims were killed on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

–IANS

