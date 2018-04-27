Eight missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

Patna, April 29 (IANS) At least eight people were missing on Sunday when a small boat capsized in river Kosi in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, officials said.

According to district police official Mukul Kumar Ranjan, this incident took place near Nagrah Bind Toli Ghar under Nawgachia police station as the group was returning after attending a wedding ceremony.

“Seven people managed to swim to safety and eight are still missing,” he said, adding rescue operations were on.

–IANS

