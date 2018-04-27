Eight mowed down by truck in MP

Jabalpur, April 29 (IANS) At least eight persons were mowed down by a truck here on Sunday while three others were injured, two of them critically, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said a group of persons was standing at a bus stop at Mankhedi village in Belkheda police station area when the truck laden with cement went out of control, ran over them and toppled .

Several persons were feared trapped under the truck and the cement sacks that spilled around. The truck driver was on his way to Bhopal when the accident occurred in the afternoon.

–IANS

hindi/tsb/bg