Eight security men injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) Eight security personnel were injured on Friday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral town, police said.

According to police, militants hurled the grenade and then fired at a joint party of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Court Road area.

“Eight security force personnel were injured. The area has been cordoned off for searches. The injured have been shifted to a hospital,” a police officer said.

The attack came on a day the security forces killed four Islamic State militants — including Dawood Salfi alias Burhan, the chief of the terror group in the state — in a gunfight in Anantnag district.

–IANS

sq/him/vm