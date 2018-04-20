Eighth murder charge for alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of an eighth victim. The remains of this man have now been identified as Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada in 2010 from Sri Lanka and resided in Scarborough. Police believe that Mr. Kanagaratnam was murdered between the time period of September 3 and December 14, 2015.

McArthur was arrested on January 18 and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Soroush Mahmaudi, Dean Lisowick, Majeed Kayhan and Skanda Navaratnam.

Last week, he was charged with the murder of Abdulbasir Faizi, who disappeared on December 29, 2010. He had last been seen in the area of Church and Wellesley streets and his vehicle was recovered on Moore Avenue. His family reported him missing to Peel Regional Police shortly afterwards.

The remains of Kinsman, Mahmaudi, Navaratnam, Esen, Lisowick and Faizi had been previously identified.

On March 5, investigators released a photograph of a deceased man who was believed to be a victim of McArthur, in an attempt to identify him.

People wishing to provide information can do so by calling 416-808-2021. They can also call anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS or 222tips.com. – CINEWS