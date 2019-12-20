‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2’ title track sung by reality show contestant

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Singer Sneha Shankar, who participated in the reality show “Superstar Singer”, has lent her voice to the title track of “Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2”.

With an Army backdrop, “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2” is a love story with a present-day touch. The story also highlights how ego, and the absence of an apology during a misunderstanding, can spell the death knell for a relationship.

Sneha said: “When I heard the concept of ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, I was extremely elated that I have got the opportunity to sing the title track of the show. It is a beautiful love story. In today’s time when we have so many ways of communication but still just the absence of an apology destructs relationships.

“The title track is a beautiful one, which impressively defines (characters) Suman’s and Shravan’s relationship,” she added.

The Sony Entertainment Television show will see two budding actors – Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur – playing the lead roles of Shravan and Suman respectively.

