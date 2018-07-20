El Clasico games in October and March as La Liga releases fixtures

Madrid, July 24 (IANS) The 2018-19 La Liga season will see the El Clasico games between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona played in October and March with the new season starting from the weekend of August 18 this year, the Royal Spanish football federation RFEF announced on Tuesday.

The first Clasico of the La Liga season falls on the weekend October 28 at the Camp Nou while the return fixture will be on March 3 next year at the Bernabeu, the RFEF said as quoted by ESPNFC.

La Liga and Copa del Rey winners Barcelona will lock horns with beaten cup finalists Sevilla on August 12 in Tangier, Morocco, in the Spanish Supercup.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona kick off their league title defence at home against Alaves on August 19. They will end the campaign away against Eibar.

European champions Real Madrid, under new coach Julen Lopetegui and without ace striker Cristiano Ronaldo, take on city neighbours Getafe on August 19 at the Bernabeu in their first game, the ESPNFC report says.

Atletico Madrid will take on Valencia first up.

Newly promoted side Huesca will play in the La Liga for the first time in the club’s 58-year-old history, with their first game at Eibar.

Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, who have returned to the top flight, begin their adventure at Girona and at home to Sevilla, respectively.

The Copa del Rey final will be played on May 25, 2019.

–IANS

