Elaborate security arrangements in Delhi for Vajpayee’s funeral

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday said they have made elaborate security arrangements in the city in view of the final journey and funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The founding member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who breathed his last at the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, will be laid to rest at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites and the procession ahead of it.

“We will ensure that people who come to pay their last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

–IANS

