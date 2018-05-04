Elba looks smitten as he steps out with fiancee

London, May 6 (IANS) Actor Idris Elba looked smitten as he left the Arts Club here with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre.

The actor, 45, walked arm-in-arm with the 29-year-old model following his DJ set at the swanky members’ only social club on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Dhowre slipped into a red knitted off-shoulder dress which clung to her hourglass physique as she supported her beau.

She styled her hair in a sleek poker straight look and complemented the vibrant figure-hugging dress with a gold-smoky eye and bronzed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Elba wore a simple black T-shirt with a red stripe of the sleeves and skinny jeans.

–IANS

nn/