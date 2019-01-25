Elderly couple found dead at their home in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Police has recovered two decomposed bodies of elderly couple from their house in the national capital, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police was informed by a local in Mount Kailash locality in south Delhi on Saturday that a senior couple living in a house were not responding to the knocks on the door despite repeated attempt.

“A police team reached the spot and found that the house was locked from inside. The door was force-opened and the two bodies were found in a decomposed state,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“The bodies have been identified as those of Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla Khaneja, 72. Their son Dr Amit Khaneja lives in the USA,” Biswal added.

Khaneja’s phone record suggested that they did their last conversation on Saturday morning and thereafter, he could not be reached over phone,” the official said. He also added that there were no signs of a forced entry into the house.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and are waiting for the report which may throw light on the cause of death.”

