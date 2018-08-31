Elderly couple found dead in Patna

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) A retired commissioner of Irrigation Department and his wife has been found dead in their house in the Bihar capital. Four people have been detained, police said on Friday.

Harender Prasad Singh, 88, and his second wife Sapna Das Gupta, 70, were found murdered late on Thursday in Dujra’s Buddha colony here.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said an investigation is on. Those detained include a maid servant, a caretaker of their house, and a driver. They are being interrogated.

