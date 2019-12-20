Election awareness drive at Delhi’s railway stations

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Seven railway stations here are taking the lead in spreading awareness, through the public announcement system, on exercising voting rights for the coming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

To create voter awareness keeping in view of upcoming Assembly election, the Delhi CEO’s office has initiated the use of railway public announcement system in railway stations of Delhi region.

Under this, seven railway stations will announce the appeal to voters of the capital to register their names online at www.nvsp.in or Voter Helpline Mobile App or while depositing Form 6 at Voter Registration Centres. In case of any help, one can visit website www.ceodelhi.gov.in or make a call on 1950. The announcement also urges voters to exercise their rights to vote.

The announcement has already started in New Delhi railway station from Monday. The announcement in remaining stations – Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi Cantonment and Adarsh Nagar – will begin shortly.

The recorded announcement in Hindi will be made 24X7 for commuters. For this initiative, the Office of Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Delhi has associated with Indian Railways.

