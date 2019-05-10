Election Commission censures Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Election Commission on Sunday censured Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his remarks made last month and warned him to be careful about his public utterances.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar had forwarded the copy of a video clip of a speech made by Singh in Begusarai from where he is contesting on a BJP ticket to the EC.

The EC said Singh has violated the directions of the Supreme Court and the provisions of the model code of conduct which state that there will be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.

Singh had made the remarks directed at the Muslim community. The Commission was informed that an FIR was lodged against him in this connection.

Condemning the remarks, the poll panel in its order warned Singh “to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of model code of conduct.”

