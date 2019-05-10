Election officials from 20 countries witnessing LS polls: EC

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Representatives of 20 election bodies from across the world witnessed the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and around, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

“Heads and representatives of 20 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the world, namely Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Fiji, Georgia, Kenya, Republic of Korea (South Korea), Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Romania, Russia, Sri Lanka, Suriname, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) have arrived in New Delhi to witness the ongoing General Elections,” the poll panel said.

“More than 65 such delegates have been invited by Election Commission of India to join the Election Visitors Programme,” the poll panel said.

The delegates visited various polling stations in North West Delhi, East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi as well as Gurugram in neighbouring Haryana through the day to see the polling in action and the festive air that surrounds polling.

They visited some polling stations which are managed entirely by women polling staff as also some model polling stations with the best of facilities for the voters.

On May 11, the eve of elections to the sixth phase, the delegates visited South Delhi, East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, West Delhi and Gurgaon Parliamentary constituencies to get a glimpse of the poll preparedness activities, dispatch of polling parties and the massive logistic arrangements put in place to ensure a free, fair and festive elections.

Thereafter, the delegation visited the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the new training and research campus of the EC located at Dwarka which has the capacity to train close to 900 personnel at one go.

They interacted with the polling officials and understood the procedures and processes that make our elections so credible and transparent, the EC said.

–IANS

ak/vd