Election to Odisha’s Patkura assembly seat adjourned

Bhubaneswar, April 21 (IANS) Election to the Patkura Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has been adjourned following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, a poll official said on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar informed the Election Commission that the Kendrapara Returning Officer has adjourned the election schedule in accordance with the provision contained in Section 52 (1) (C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The election to the Patkura Assembly constituency was scheduled to be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

The Returning Officer informed that election for the constituency has been adjourned till the next date of notification for elections to be issued by the Election Commission.

Sitting MLA and BJD candidate Agarwalla died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

Bijoy Mohapatra is contesting as BJP’s candidate for the Assembly seat while Jayant Mohapatra is the Congress candidate.

