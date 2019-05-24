Elections a victory for Modi, Rahul need not resign: Rajinikanth

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday termed the Lok Sabha election outcome a victory for one individual: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajinikanth also said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi need not resign from his post owning responsibility for the party’s defeat.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajinikanth said the victory in the 2019 general election was for Modi the individual.

After Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “it is Modi who is a charismatic leader attracting people”, he said.

Rajinikanth said there was an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost in the state due to the campaign against various industrial projects that are being planned to be implemented.

According to him, Rahul Gandhi should not resign from his post.

The senior leaders of Congress did not function in a coordinated manner during the elections, Rajinikanth said.

The actor said he will attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Delhi.

–IANS

vj-hp/mr/rb