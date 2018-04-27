Elections bring people benefits: Chidamabaram

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday made a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government, saying elections brings benefits to people”, citing the cases of the Gujarat and Karnataka elections.

“Thanks to Gujarat elections, GST rates on many items reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Thanks to Karnataka elections, petrol/diesel prices kept constant.

“So, frequent elections also brings benefits to people,” tweeted Chidambaram.

