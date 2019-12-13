Electoral bonds biggest scam, CAA impractical: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday termed electoral bonds as the biggest scandal in the country and called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act impractical, which according to him cannot be implemented in the country.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Gehlot said, “Electoral bonds are the biggest scandal through which Modi government has infused corruption in the system. Anybody can bring cash for party in lieu of bonds and there is no one to check,” he said.

The BJP gets 95 per cent of the funds in today’s time while other parties get only 5 per cent. Despite this, those donating to other parties are being threatened, he said.

The BJP is trying to kill other political parties, however, the people of Maharashtra and Haryana have given a befitting reply to them in the recent assembly elections after which they have stopped talking of a ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’, he added.

Gehlot termed CAA implementation as impractical. He said that the central government could not deliver on real issues and hence they are playing politics on religion. He said six-seven states have already declined to implement the CAA.

He demanded the repeal of this Act.

Answering a query on whether the Rajasthan government will implement the amended citizenship law, the chief minister said, “I have said that it is impractical.”

They (central govt) are trying to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The chief minister also said that he called a meeting with top police officials on Sunday to ensure that law and order in the state is maintained in view of the protests over the new citizenship law.

Gehlot alleged that Income Tax officers are conducting raids on political opponents on the directions of the PMO.

He accused the Centre of cutting the state’s grants which have already been approved by the Finance Commission.

“Eventually, states are suffering for lack of funds. The grants from Centre to Rajasthan are short by Rs 11,000 crore. Same is the plight of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, MP and other states. How will states develop,” he asked.

He quipped that the Modi government in fact has brought Pakistan into the limelight.

Earlier, there were discussions about two Asian countries – India and China – as two economic powers, however, now there are discussions on India and Pakistan.

Where does Pakistan stand in front of us? he asked.

Even Pakistan’s prime minister has accepted that they can’t stand in comparison to India but now everywhere there is talk of India and Pakistan.

