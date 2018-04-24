Electricity to all MP villages by October: CM

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), April 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed all villages in the state will be electrified by October and Rs 2 lakh crore spent on development of tribals in five years.

Speaking at the National Panchayati Raj Day event in Ramnagar here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said his government was working for the welfare of the tribals and the poor.

“In five years, Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent on the welfare of tribals. Irrigation facilities will increase and job opportunities made available. Better avenues for education will also be provided,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the Prime Minister wants the panchayats to be enabled and had distributed LPG connections and gas stoves under the Ujjwala Yojana to the poor to save them from diseases.

Union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Modi is concerned about rural development and thus ensured a four-fold increase in the Union Budget for panchayati raj.

Modi inaugurated the Panchayati Raj Day event by garlanding the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Rani Durgavati.

–IANS

