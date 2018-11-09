Elephant kills man during morning walk in Haridwar

Haridwar, Nov 14 (IANS) A man who was out on a morning walk was killed by an elephant here in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, police said.

Eyewitness accounts said an elephant chased the 54-year-old man, identified as Virendra Singh. Though he tried to flee, he failed and was attacked by the pachyderm.

The body was discovered by others who were also on a morning walk.

The victim was employed with Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL).

The BHEL colony has off and on suffered attacks by elephants and last year two persons were killed, police said.

Police said forest department officials have been asked to hunt the elephant and take it to the forest from where it has strayed into the colony.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the family informed. Singh’s wife is a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore district and his son studies in Dehradun.

–IANS

