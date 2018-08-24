Elephants trample 60-year-old man

Ranchi, Aug 27 (IANS) A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, an official said.

A Forest Department official said Dhaneshwar Rai was sleeping when a herd of 18 elephants entered Sabuatand village on Sunday night and attacked the villagers. Rai failed to escape and got killed.

On Saturday night, the rampaging elephants had killed Giopi Singh, 70, in Jaspur village in the same district.

According to official figures, more than 800 people have been killed by elephants since Jharkhand was created in 2000.

–IANS

ns/mr