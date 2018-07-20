Eleven IS militants surrender in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 22 (IANS) At least 11 militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) have surrendered in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, officials said.

The milltants surrendered in Jawzjan capital Sheberghan on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a senior police officer.

All the former IS militants, according to police officer Ghulam Ali, were active in anti-government activities in Darzab district and their reintegration to community and joining their families would encourage others to follow suit.

Commander of the group, Mullah Joora said fighting between Taliban and the IS group had disheartened them to continue their war against the government and therefore, decided to give up fighting.

Scores of people have been killed in clashes between Taliban and the IS group in Darzab district over the past 10 days.

–IANS

pgh/