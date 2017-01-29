Elizabeth Hurley enjoys time out in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley is enjoying a holiday in India with her son Damian.

Hurley has been posting moments from her her trip to Mumbai on her Instagram account. She also posted an image from her beach day out, in which she can be seen in a blue bikini, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress, 51, flaunted her incredible figure in front of the camera in a blue, hand embroidered bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

The “Austin Powers” star, who was once married to Arun Nayar, businessman of Indian origin, looked happy on the beach as she stood in front of the crystal clear ocean.

In another photograph, Damian — who is enjoying a glimpse of life in show business himself after making his acting debut in “The Royals” last year — poked fun at his advancing height.

He wrote alongside the image: “Think it’s safe to say I’m taller Elizabeth Hurley.”

–IANS

sug/rb/vt