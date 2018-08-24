Elizabeth Hurley shows off body in bikini

Mykonos, Aug 27 (IANS) British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 53, showed off her physique in a new photo shared on Instagram.

She wore a tiny pink bikini from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach as she posed with a red hula hoop around her middle.

“Hula hoop practice,” she captioned the picture.

Hurley has been having loads of fun in the sun recently. Earlier this week, she splashed around topless in a pool in Greece, reports people.com.

“Attempting to swim off the calories,” she wrote alongside the video.

Hurley has a penchant for taking sexy swimsuit shots. Last year, she posed with a cat in another pink bikini, relaxed by the ocean in a paisley two-piece, laid in bed topless in a thong and flaunted her bright orange swimsuit in a selfie.

Hurley told people.com about her thoughts on getting older and looking good in 2015.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough. Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth,” she said.

Hurley’s bikini photos are sometimes taken by Damian Hurley, her 16-year-old son.

–IANS

