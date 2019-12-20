Elle Fanning collects gum wrappers

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Elle Fanning says she has “thousands” of gum wrappers, which she keeps in boxes under her bed.

In an interview to W magazine, the actress said that she loves chewing gum and used to always hold on to their packaging, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I also love gum, and I have a gum wrapper obsession. Dubble Bubble wrappers. Bazooka wrappers. I would chew the gum and then save all the wrappers in shoeboxes under my bed. I have thousands,” she said.

The 21-year-old actress also used to walk around with chicken bones in her bag because she thought the brought her good luck.

She said: “I also had a wishbone obsession. When we had chicken, we would play the wishbone game, and if I won, I’d keep the bone in my purse. The wishbones gave me good luck.”

Fanning’s first obsession was with late actress Marilyn Monroe.

“One of my first obsessions was Marilyn Monroe. I discovered her when I was seven years old. I dressed up as her in ‘The Seven Year Itch’ and went and tried on all her bras at an auction of her personal things. I was totally in character. It was very amusing for everybody,” she recalled.

