Elle Fanning’s love for fashion

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Actress Elle Fanning says she always had a love for fashion and dressing up.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the 20-year-old actress said that she enjoys delving into the world of fashion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve always loved fashion and dressing up and having fun with that.”

However, the actress, who also appeared as a campaign model for Miu Miu, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co., confessed she is yet to find her go-to style.

She said: “I don’t really have any one particular style — I usually like to experiment and wear outfits that suit my mood and state of mind. I pretty much try to stay true to what seems to connect with me.”

