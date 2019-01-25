Ellen Page slams Trump over anti-LGBTQ policies

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Ellen Page has slammed US President Donald Trump for anti-LGBTQ policies.

During the “The Late Show”, she spoke about the aftermath of Trump’s policies on marginalised people, reports hollywoodreporter.com

She said: “If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering… what do you think is going to happen?

“Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street.”

Page also called out Vice President Mike Pence for his ultra-conservative views on same-sex marriages and conversion therapy.

“It feels impossible not to feel this way right now with the president and the vice president Mike Pence, who wishes I could not be married, let’s just be clear.

“The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana,” added the “Gaycation” star.

Page married Emma Portner in 2018. Portner teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York.

–IANS

sim/nn/bg