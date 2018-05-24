Ellen Pompeo robbed in Italy

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) “Greys Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo says she had her purse snatched by a thief while she was on a vacation in Italy.

She took to Instagram on Friday to share her experience, reports etonline.com.

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose,” posted Pompeo, after thanking local police for their help.

The 48-year-old added: “I blame the rose! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact I was tracking my phone and chasing you down… had I caught you… it would not have ended well for you…I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage… NAPOLITANO.”

Adding several Italian phrases, the star, who is married to Chris Ivery, then asked followers to “forgive my horrible Italian”.

But Pompeo’s caption did not escape the notice of her “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Giacomo Gianniotti, who was born in Rome and speaks fluent Italian.

“Cmon Ellen! You didn’t hit up your boy for an Italian translation? Haha I’ll be there in July and I’ll be on the prowl for your boy, he doesn’t stand a chance. Glad you are safe,” he commented on her post.

