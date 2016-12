Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) “Greys Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their third child, son Eli Christopher Ivery.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” the 47-year-old captioned a photo on Instagram of Ivery and their newborn son snuggled up, reports people.com.

“Everyone’s doing great,” her representative said of the new family of five.

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7.

–IANS

nn/rb/bg