Elnaaz Norouzi signs film on human trafficking

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says she is “super happy” and excited to start working on an international project.

After “Sacred Games”, Elnaaz has signed an international project with a London-based production house. The movie is based on human trafficking with focus on three girls. Elnaaz will play one of the three girls.

“I really liked the story so I just sent them an audition tape which we recorded here in Mumbai and they loved it. So it just happened very quick,” Elnaaz said in a statement.

The shooting of the film will commence from January 2019 in Russia.

“The plan is that once I get a little bit time from the ‘Sacred Games 2’ schedule I will go to London to meet my director and start preparing. I’m super happy about that. This is all I ever wanted — to act and to be known as an actor and not just a pretty face. I am super grateful,” added the actress, who accused “Namaste England” director Vipul Shah of sexual misconduct.

Talking about the support from the industry, she said: “I think we are finally proving that we have reached and landed in 2018, times have changed. Also for me personally , I got such a great response from everyone from the industry, encouraging me and showing me so much respect which I didn’t expect, before sharing I was worried how people will perceive me.”

–IANS

sug/sim/sed