Elneny will not recover in time to play against Atletico, confirms manager

London, April 23 (IANS) Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who sustained a serious ankle injury in a league game against West Ham United (4-1), will not play in the first-leg match of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, team manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Elneny, a 25-year-old Egyptian international and key player in Wenger’s game plan, was stretchered off in tears shortly before halftime, reports Efe.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look too good. He had an X-ray, but I don’t know how bad it is. But it doesn’t look too good,” said the veteran French coach.

“It’s an ankle problem, that is very painful,” Wenger said, adding, “Thursday will be too soon for him.”

