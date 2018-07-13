Elon Musk denies being top donor to Republican committee

San Francisco, July 15 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied of being a top donor to a Republican political action committee (PAC).

“Reports that I am a top donor to GOP are categorically false. I am not a top donor to any political party,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Musk’s denial came in response to a report by The Hill news magazine earlier on Saturday that he was one of the top 50 donors to the PAC Protect the House, a committee that works to keep Republicans in control of Congress, reports Xinhua news agency.

Quoting figures of the Federal Election Commission filings released this week, the report said Musk donated a total of $38,900 to the Republican political group.

Other high-profile donors also included Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen who gave $100,000 and Houston Texans owner Robert McNair with a donation of $371,500.

Musk asserted he is not a conservative figure and has a moderate approach to political affairs because he is “both politically independent and surprise-dependant.”

“To be clear, I am not a conservative. Am registered independent & politically moderate,” he tweeted.

“I do not actually see the checks. A nominal annual amount goes out automatically to both parties to maintain dialogue. I have given vastly more to humanitarian causes,” said the Tesla CEO.

He added that he thinks humanitarian issues are extremely important both to himself and to everyone.

Climate change “affects every living creature on Earth”, Musk tweeted in one of several posts Saturday.

–IANS

ksk/sed