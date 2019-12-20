Elon Musk gives amusing reply to his jiving clip

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) An amusing to-and-fro exchange between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a Twitter user over a video clip showing the former jiving amused Twitterati no ends.

A user posted the clip and wrote: “No one: …Literally no one: …@elonmusk: So you want to see my dance moves?! 2020 is going to be Glorious!” The post got 788 retweets and 10.2K likes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had ripped off his jacket, tossed it towards the audience and showed some smart dance moves on stage during a ceremony at Tesla’s new $2 billion plant near Shanghai on Tuesday.

The billionaire had shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: “At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!”

Replying to the post, Elon Musk tweeted: “Just trying to grow my follower count on pornhub.” It got 1.7K retweets and 18.7K likes.

The user shot back: “I know, my Lord. I’ve been trying to help you in this endeavour!”

He tagged a Pornhub ARIA tweet dated December 24, 2019 which read: “Daddy Elon giving us some huge gains.”

