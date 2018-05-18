Elton John biopic to release in May, 2019

London, May 25 (IANS) “Rocketman”, a biopic on living legendary musician Elton John, will release on May 17, 2019.

Taron Egerton is portraying John at various stages of his life, which includes a five-decade long career. Paramount Pictures has announced the musical movie will hit cinemas on May 17, 2019, reports deadline.com.

Dexter Fletcher is directing the film from a script by Lee Hall. John is producing it with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn alongside the singer’s Rocket Pictures partner and husband David Furnish.

Shooting on the project will begin in August and Egerton will be singing some of John’s most famous compositions himself for it.

Discussing the tone of the movie, the 28-year-old British actor has teased that it will be a “fantasy musical” inspired by the musician’s journey to the top rather than a straightforward biopic.

