Elton John comes out in support of Taron

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John has slammed critics for objecting to the casting of a heterosexual actor Taron Egerton to play the role of a gay person in “Rocketman”.

The film is a biopic, based on the life of John.

During the premiere of “Rocketman”, John came out in support of Taron and addressed the critics who claimed Taron should not play the role of John, who is a homosexual in real life,” reports dailymail.co.uk.”The movie floored me. But I’m very high. Taron is beyond belief. It’s like watching me. It’s quite extraordinary, he is so me-like. He’s a megastar,” John said.

Responding to the backlash, John said: “That’s all bulls**t, I’m sorry.”

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, “Rocketman” is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of his transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.

It also features Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell.

–IANS

