Elton John might sing at George Michael’s funeral

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John might sing at friend and late star George Michael’s funeral — and it’s likely to be one like his famous tribute to Princess Diana, say sources.

The singer could pay tribute to Michael by performing a version of their 1991 hit “Don’t let the sun go down on me”. According to sources, the performance will be similar to the one at Princess Diana’s funeral, reports mirror.co.uk.

The star moved many to tears in 1997 when he sang a special version of “Candle in the wind” at Westminster Abbey.

An insider said: “There will be so many mourners and friends. It will be the biggest funeral since George’s mate Di’s. Elton will sing as he did for Diana’s funeral as a final farewell.”

Michael passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

–IANS

nn/rb