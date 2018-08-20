Elton John’s biopic gets new release date

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) “Rocketman”, a biopic on the legendary singer Elton John, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 17, 2019, will now open on May 31,2019.

Being helmed by Dexter Fletche, the film will see “Kingsman” actor Taron Egerton portray the famed singer-songwriter from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his rise on the rock ‘n’ roll scene of the 1970s and 1980s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the 1990s to international superstardom, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will be presented under the banner of Paramount Pictures and will feature other actors including Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.

–IANS

