Embassy Industrial Parks bags Asia-Middle East logistics award

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Warehousing solutions provider Embassy Industrial Parks on Thursday announced that it has won the “World’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2017-18 Asia GCC Award” for the logistics sector.

An Embassy Industrial Parks statement here said that Jitu Virwani, Chairman of the joint venture between Embassy Group and American private equity firm Warburg Pincus, received the award at a ceremony held in Dubai on Wednesday.

“The Award list uses extensive primary and secondary data research across 16 industries and 62 sub-categories, to select 100 winning brands and leaders from Asia and the Middle East,” it said.

“The company is aggressively expanding their portfolio of next generation warehousing facilities to over 30 million sq ft within the next two years. They have signed MoUs worth over Rs 1,000 crore each with the governments of Haryana and West Bengal.”

The company, which focuses on buying land to develop into world-class warehousing facilities, has three industrial parks — one each in Pune, Gurugram and Farrukhnagar (Haryana) and is looking at cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

–IANS

bc/him/