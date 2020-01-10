Emergency in Pak’s Balochistan over heavy snow, rain

Quetta, Jan 13 (IANS) Emergency was imposed in seven districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province after a spell of heavy rain and snowfall.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday declared emergency in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts, reports The News International.

While addressing the media here, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said a high alert had been issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Heavy snow has blocked the highway from Mehtarzai to Zhob and several vehicles have stranded.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people, including three women and three children, were killed in separate incidents after the roof of the houses caved in due to heavy snowfall in Balochistan.

