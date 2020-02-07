Emergency landing by Army copter with 3 on board

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) An Army Chetak helicopter with three people on board on Thursday made an emergency landing in fields in Punjab’s Ropar district.

The police cited technical snag for the emergency landing.

The helicopter, belonging to Army Aviation Corps, was on a routine sortie when the pilot, apprehending a fuel leak, made the landing after clearance from air traffic control, an official told IANS.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma told the media that police cordoned off the area after the emergency landing.

